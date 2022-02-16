The USWNT and the Czech Republic face each other on Thursday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup Matchday 1. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

The USWNT will play against the Czech Republic at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 PM (ET) in Matchday 1 of the SheBelieves Cup 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this unique women's soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will only be their second overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory in their only previous occasion so far; the Czech Republic are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their lone duel took place on January 7, 2000, when the Stars and Stripes torpedoed the Reds with a final result of 8-1 in a friendly exhibition in Melbourne, Australia. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time in 22 years, this time in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

USWNT vs Czech Republic: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

USWNT vs Czech Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

USWNT vs Czech Republic: Storylines

The US female soccer side were the 2021 SheBelieves Cup winners after successfully overcoming Canada 1-0 in Matchday 1, Brazil 2-0 in Matchday 2, and Argentina 6-0 in the final game of the tournament. The previous event was staged for the sixth time in 2021, and the Stars and Stripes won their fourth trophy after successfully defending their title.

In this year's edition, the hosts US have been joined by the Czech Republic, Iceland, and New Zealand. This will be the first International game for the European side this year. They took part in two International Friendlies in 2021, failing to triumph at least once after suffering a loss and drawing once.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs Czech Republic in the U.S.

The 2022 SheBelieves Cup match between the USWNT and the Czech Republic, to be played on Thursday, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options include TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App.

USWNT vs Czech Republic: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of the USA. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to win today and thus, they have given them -1800 odds. The away side Czech Republic, meanwhile, have a whopping +4400 odds to upset the USWNT in the opening matchday, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +1200 payout.

FanDuel USWNT -1800 Tie +1200 Czech Republic +4400

* Odds by FanDuel