USWNT play against Haiti for a Group Stage game of the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

USWNT and Haiti meet in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship Group Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza on July 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The first game for the tournament's biggest favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF W Championship game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

The USWNT know that this tournament will be relatively easy for them, plus if the team wins the first or second spot in the group that will give them access to the Women's World Cup. The USWNT is sharing the group with Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti.

Haiti are clearly underdogs for this game against the USWNT, they have a positive record in 2022 with five wins during the qualifiers to play in this tournament and one loss in a friendly game against Costa Rica.

USWNT vs Haiti: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 4, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico.

Live Stream: Paramount+

USWNT vs Haiti: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

USWNT vs Haiti: Storylines

Prior to this game the USWNT won eleven games and tied another three, the most recent victory for the team was against Colombia 2-0 as part of a small series of two games against the Colombian team where both games were victories for the US team. Aside from friendly games, the USWNT won the 2022 SheBelievesCup.

Haiti have never played in a FIFA Women's World Cup before and this tournament could be the key for the team to qualify for said tournament. So far their best international record was during the 1991 CONCACAF W Championship where Haiti came in 4th place with two wins and three losses.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs Haiti in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF W Championship game for the Group Stage will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS Sports Network, ViX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

USWNT vs Haiti: Predictions And Odds

The USWNT are big favorites to win this game and there are no odds available at BetMGM as it is highly likely that they will win this game. Haiti are underdogs at 126 odds. The draw is offered at 51.00 and totals at 5.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF W Championship is: Over 5.5.

