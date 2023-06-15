As if Valencia could not hurt their public image even more, the Spanish club instead of owning responsibility for their fan’s actions have decided to use threatening tactics on Rodrygo of Real Madrid.

Valencia have informed Rodrygo that unless he takes back his statement that the Mestalla stadium made racist chants towards Vinicius Junior, the player faces legal action. Three Valencia supporters were charged with racial abuse but there were various videos on social media showing fans in racists and provocation chants towards Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo had stated at the time, “A lot of people say that Spain is racist. I don’t think Spain is a racist country… There are racist people, but the country itself isn’t [racist]… I was at Mestalla, I saw the entire stadium shouting ‘monkey.’ It happens to me, I’m Black too. Sometimes I don’t see it, but on that occasion Vini did … When I saw what had really happened, it made me very sad. It was a difficult day.”

Valencia statement on Rodrygo claims

On Thursday Valencia issued the following statement with regards to what Rodrygo had stated, “Valencia CF categorically reject the false statements made by the player Rodrygo Goes, in which he said that the entirety of Mestalla participated in racist chants towards his teammate,”

“Just like his coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who corrected his statements after the game, we ask Rodrygo Goes to also correct these false statements. Valencia CF reserve the right to take the appropriate legal measures to defend the honor of our club and fans.

“Also, we must ask the players to have rigor and responsibility when making statements. Once again, we want to emphasize our strongest condemnation of any type of racism or violence, as demonstrated by the lifetime ban for the three fans involved in this unfortunate incident. There is no doubt about our commitment to eradicating this scourge on society.

“Likewise, we ask for the utmost respect for our fans and that they not be attacked with false information and hoaxes.”