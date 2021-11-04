Valencia and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Estadio de Balaidos in the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 13 of La Liga 2021-22

Valencia will square off with Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 10:15 AM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 49th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Valencia have grabbed a triumph just 13 times to this day, and a great number of 16 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 24, 2021, when the Madrid side cruised past Valencia with a 3-1 win at home in Madrid in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 13 game between Valencia and Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Valencia vs Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Valencia and Atletico Madrid on the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.