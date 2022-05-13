Vancouver Whitecaps face San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at BC Place in a match for the Week 11 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Vancouver Whitecaps will welcome San Jose Earthquakes at the BC Place in Vancouver, in the 11th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 31st MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, Vancouver Whitecaps are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed 11 times; San Jose Earthquakes have celebrated a win on eight occasions, and the remaining 11 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on October 24, 2021, and it finished in an exciting 1-1 draw at the Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: BC Place, Vancouver

Location: BC Place, Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines

Vancouver Whitecaps have grabbed three victories in a row in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as one loss and one draw (WLLLW). Meanwhile, in their last five games, San Jose Earthquakes have not lost a single game. In contrast to their opponents, they have won three times and drawn twice (LDWLW).

The Whitecaps currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference table with seven points in nine regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, the Earthquakes are placed four positions above them, in 11th place on the Western Conference table with nine points won in 10 regular-season games.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 11, 2011, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2011 MLS regular season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take home the three points in Week 11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 11 game between Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes, to be played on Saturday, at the BC Place in Vancouver, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPN+.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of the Vancouver Whitecaps. Caesars see them as the clear favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them -117 odds. The away side San Jose Earthquakes, meanwhile, have +340 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

Caesars Vancouver Whitecaps +120 Tie +230 San Jose Earthquakes +225

* Odds via Caesars