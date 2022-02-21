New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore had a day to forget as the USWNT recorded a 5-0 victory over the Kiwis, with three first half own goals by Moore.

Some days it’s just not your day and for New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore it just wasn’t her day. The 25-year-old, who plays her club ball in England for Liverpool, had a nightmare first half for her national team in the SheBelieves Cup.

New Zealand played against the USWNT, who began the tournament with a draw, while the Kiwis went down with a defeat. The New Zealand defense which held firm in their first game, only losing 1-0, was water against the US Women.

In completely surreal circumstances, in the fifth minute US forward Sophia Smith kicked the ball from the left side and Moore tried to block the shot away from goal but the ball went off her right foot into her own net. It was 1 of 3 own goals Moore would score in 30 minutes.

Meikayla Moore scores three own goals in one half

One minute later, inexplicably Moore would score yet another own goal when Sofia Huerta charged up field from the back where once again Moore deflected the ball into her own net. Trying to brush off one of the rarities in soccer the “hat-trick “would be complete in minute 36 when Margaret Purce came down the right wing into the penalty area and once again Moore deflected the ball into her own net for the third time in 30 minutes.

Moore who was visibly distraught with the infamous half and was replaced four minutes later only to be consoled by her teammates on the sidelines. The USWNT would eventually score a goal of their own, adding two more for a 5-0 pounding.

The USWNT are in second place while New Zealand, losers of two, are in last. The Kiwis take on the Czech Republic next while the USWNT play Iceland both games on Wednesday.