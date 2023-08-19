Cristiano Ronaldo is joined by another star player at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to sign with Al Nassr. Though his first season was a failure with no trophies to show for, the Portuguese legend is leading a historic soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

As a consequence, many stars have followed his path. Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and, most recently, Neymar. Though all these players could have stayed many years in Europe, big contracts and Cristiano’s experience were key factors to boost the Saudi Pro League. It seems unstoppable.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo has convinced another star player to join Al Nassr. All these moves keep happening in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS. It’s game on.

Otavio will join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Otavio will be the new star of Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The midfielder is 28-years old and was a key player at Porto winning three leagues a three national cups.

Last season, Otavio was named the Best Player of the Season in the Primeira Liga. That’s why Al Nassr will pay a record transfer fee to Porto: €60 million release clause.

Now, Al Nassr will have a tremendous attack trying to win the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Otavio. The list of star names on that country just keeps growing.