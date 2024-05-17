Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't believe what just happened with VAR and referees during the match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal. A scandal in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr were about to end Al Hilal’s undefeated season in the Saudi Pro League. However, a new controversy with the referees in this rivalry gave the victory to the champion.

Al Nassr took a 1-0 lead after just 22 seconds thanks to an impressive goal by Otavio. In the final minutes, when everything seemed under control for CR7 and his teammates, VAR called the Spanish referee, Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez, to review an alleged foul by Sadio Mane in the area.

What happened next has produced a scandal in Saudi Arabia and internationally. The replays showed that Mane’s contact was not enough to warrant a penalty kick, but both the VAR and the referee said otherwise. In fact, the move might have been outside of the box.

In the 90+10′ minute, Aleksandar Mitrovic didn’t miss the opportunity and tied the match. Thus, Al Hilal remained undefeated after 32 games and are likely to achieve a perfect season.

Cristiano Ronaldo explodes against VAR in Saudi Arabia

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t believe what happened at Al Awwal Stadium. The Portuguese legend started waving his hands to protest and then went with the fans to thank them for the support.