In a surprising turn of events, the Pittsburgh Steelers face a significant challenge as head coach Mike Tomlin prepares for the upcoming season. Reports indicate that the team is poised to lose two key players to free agency.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the free agency period with the challenge of improving the roster and finally competing for a Super Bowl. The good news is that they will have close to $60 million in salary cap space to spend. Top 10 team in the NFL.

The most important decision is who will be the starting quarterback. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or pursuing an available veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold. The 2025 Draft isn’t very deep at that position, so a rookie wouldn’t be the alternative.

Additionally, the Steelers need to find a star wide receiver and also reinforce other key areas of the roster, such as defensive tackle, cornerback, and potentially running back if Najee Harris signs with another team.

Who did the Steelers let go?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be letting go of Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels, according to a report by Gerry Dulac. Although the team has key names like Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Broderick Jones, these moves make the offensive line another area to watch in the 2025 Draft.

“Some of those decisions have likely already been made. For example, they are not expected to re-sign two of their starting offensive linemen, left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard James Daniels, allowing them to enter the free agent market on March 12.”

