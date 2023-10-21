After more than 300 minutes without a goal, Erling Haaland finally scored for Manchester City during his team’s victory over Brighton in the Premier League. It was a crucial triumph to keep pace with other clubs in the standings such as Arsenal, Tottenham or Liverpool.

In minute 19′, Haaland took advantage of a huge mistake on defense by Brighton and got the goal with a tremendous left foot shot. The celebration of the Norwegian striker showed pure relief.

These are very special days for Erling Haaland considering he’ll be part of the finalists for the Ballon d’Or in a ceremony which will take place on October 30. Though Lionel Messi is the favorite after winning the World Cup anything could happen.

Who is the top scorer in the Premier League 2023-2024?

Even with all the critics, Erling Haaland is the top scorer of the Premier League in the 2023-2024 season with 9 goals. However, Mohamed Salah (7) will be a real threat after scoring twice for Liverpool against Everton.

Will Erling Haaland win the Ballon d’Or?

Erling Haaland was the top scorer during the 2022-2023 Champions League and, as a consequence, a few weeks ago he took home the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award after his tremendous performances with Manchester City.

Haaland’s numbers in the 2022-2023 season were just amazing. 36 goals in the Premier League (a new record) and 12 goals at the Champions League. That’s why, for many experts and fans, he’s the only true candidate who might compete for the next Ballon d’Or with Lionel Messi.

However, according to many reports, Messi will hoist his eighth Ballon d’Or trophy as the World Cup is always ranked above any other competition. The legend was spectacular for Argentina at Qatar.

In fact, Haaland’s coach at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, joked about this scenario. “I’ve always said that the Ballon d’Or should be two sections. One for Messi then, after another one, so Haaland should win yes or yes. We won the treble because he scored million goals. But of course, Messi. The worst season of Messi is the best for the rest of the players.”