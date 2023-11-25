After conquering the famous treble, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are looking for a new record. With a superb roster led by Erling Haaland, they’ll try to win the Premier League for a fourth consecutive time.

Though the season didn’t start well by losing the Community Shield in a thriller against Arsenal at Wembley, they have bounced back and are favorites to hoist, once again, the three biggest trophies.

Now, in another day for history, Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal in the Premier League during a crucial match against Liverpool. The star of Norway just needed 48 games to do it. The fastest ever as the previous record was held by Andy Cole with 65 games.

Erling Haaland won’t play at the 2024 UEFA Euro

Despite Erling Haaland shining at the club level, the problem is with his national team. Norway have been officially eliminated from UEFA Euro 2024, meaning the star won’t be able to face players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham in the tournament.

Haaland was the top scorer during the 2022-2023 Champions League and, as a consequence, a few weeks ago he took home the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award after his amazing performances with Manchester City.

Nevertheless, Erling Haaland’s major goal is to win the Ballon d’Or after finishing in second place of the 2023 voting. He was only surpassed by Lionel Messi, thanks to the Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup. Now, his only chance to win the individual trophy in 2024 will be another spectacular season in the Premier League and the Champions League.