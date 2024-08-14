Colorado Rapids beat Toluca 2-1 in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Colorado Rapids secured a 2-1 victory over Toluca with a dramatic last-minute goal from Darren Yapi, earning their place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Chris Armas’s side had taken the lead with a goal from Rafael Navarro in the 45th minute, but Toluca’s Paulinho equalized in the final moments of the match.

The Colorado side, currently in fourth place in the Western Conference of MLS, will face either Club América or St. Louis City FC in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. With their win over Toluca, they extended their winning streak to three consecutive matches.

The Mexican team saw their unbeaten streak of eight matches come to an end, during which they had won five and drawn three. The Red Devils had a strong start to the Apertura tournament in Liga MX, where they are currently in fifth place with eight points.