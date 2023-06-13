It was a four-day binge that would make Jimmy McNulty of The Wire proud, Jack Grealish took it downtown literally. From partying in Turkey to a private party in Ibiza, Grealish cut loose!

The Sun has reported that Grealish was the “leader” of the wild celebrations that took the England star from Istanbul on Saturday night where the team partied in the dressing room and later took the show on the road where they stayed out all night with Grealish still in full Manchester City kit gear.

The team returned to Manchester on Sunday where Grealish continued to lead the celebrations drinking and waving to the fans. Still in his City kit and making hilarious statements in the team parade!

Jack Grealish’s wild treble celebrations

Day three took place in Ibiza where the entire squad were in the exotic beach city partying for 10 hours at a nightclub. Again, Jack Grealish was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and black pants.

The last day of the boozing took the team back to Manchester where the team continued the wild celebrations at another nightclub with Jack Grealish wearing pajamas!

The videos that have surfaced of the wild nights will be stuff of legends down the road!