James Rodriguez gave Colombia the lead over Venezuela from the penalty spot to keep their Qatar 2022 aspirations alive. Here, check out the video of his goal.

Matchday 18 of the South American qualifiers will determine which national team clinches a spot in the inter-continental playoffs. Peru, Chile, and Colombia are the three teams who arrived at this exciting round with chances of clinching fifth place of the Conmebol standings.

Ricardo Gareca's men headed into this round with advantage as they are in control of their destiny and put themselves in front vs Paraguay early in the game. Meanwhile, Chile and Colombia were struggling to break the deadlock in their respective games.

Reinaldo Rueda's side, however, found the opener against Venezuela shortly before half-time through the penalty spot. James Rodriguez had initially missed his shot but the VAR review determined that Wuilker Fariñez stepped forward and the veteran playmaker found the net in the retake.

Watch: James Rodriguez scores second penalty shot to give Colombia the lead

This is a must-win for Colombia to have any hope of sealing a place in the playoffs. Peru are momentarily holding on to fifth place but this James goal could prove useful if La Blanquirroja suddenly lose the lead.

US viewers:

UK viewers: