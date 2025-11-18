Are Denmark eliminated from 2026 World Cup after losing to Scotland?

The last matchday of the UEFA Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end. Denmark now know their fate — here’s a look at whether they are eliminated from contention.

UEFA has confirmed the 12 teams that have qualified directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately for Denmark, a costly loss prevented them from securing one of those automatic spots.

Denmark fell 4-2 to Scotland in the final matchday of Group C. However, not all hope is lost for the Red and Whites in their quest to reach the World Cup.

What do Denmark need to do to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

With the loss to Scotland, Denmark finished second in Group C. While they were unable to clinch direct qualification, they still have a path to the tournament.

UEFA has 16 total World Cup spots — 12 for group winners and four more available through the playoffs. Denmark will now have to go through this playoff route.

Denmark ended the group stage with 11 points, finishing behind Scotland. This secured them a place in the UEFA playoffs, where four World Cup tickets will be decided.

The playoffs will feature the 12 group runners-up from the qualifying stage, plus up to four Nations League group winners — provided those Nations League teams have not already qualified through the standard qualifiers.