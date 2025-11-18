Trending topics:
Are Turkey eliminated from 2026 World Cup after failing to beat Spain?

In the final chapter of the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, Spain and Turkey couldn’t gain the upper hand, ending their campaigns with a 2-2 draw.

By Matías Persuh

Vincenzo Montella, Head Coach of Turkiye.
Group E of the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers concluded with Spain and Turkey taking center stage in an exciting clash in Seville. With plenty of back-and-forth action, neither side could pull ahead, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

With this result, although Turkey didn’t secure direct qualification for the next World Cup, they clinched a spot in the upcoming playoffs, where they’ll have to give it their all to earn a place among the world’s best.

Vincenzo Montella and his players clung to a slim hope of routing Spain in this match. In the end, that didn’t happen, but their hopes remain alive for the upcoming play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, Spain did their homework at home, finishing at the top of their group and achieving their main objective. With 16 points and an impressive goal tally, La Roja has already secured their spot in the next World Cup.

Turkey

Deniz Gul of Turkiye celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

Playoffs in sight

After failing to catch Spain for the top spot in Group E, Turkey must now navigate the challenging playoff route to secure their place in the upcoming World Cup. Despite a commendable effort in the group stage, the team fell just short of automatic qualification and now faces a high-stakes, single-elimination tournament against other European hopefuls.

Turkey will need their key players to deliver their best performances and maintain disciplined execution to successfully overcome the playoff hurdles and finally punch their ticket to the global tournament.

Chasing a third appearance

Turkey enter the World Cup playoffs with the clear goal of securing their third-ever qualification for the global tournament. Their history includes appearances in the 1954 and 2002, with the latter being a particularly memorable run where they reached the semifinals before ultimately finishing third.

Building on that legacy, the current squad understands the high stakes of the playoff path. Achieving qualification would not only mark a return to the world stage after a long absence but would also be a crucial step in reasserting Turkish football prominence by adding a third chapter to their World Cup story.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
