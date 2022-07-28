The two soccer superstars won’t be trying out for an NBA team anytime soon after they launch terrible airballs during PSG’s preseason.

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are hard at work preparing for their new season with PSG, the French champions have been making short work of their opponents on a tour of Japan. PSG won all their preseason games with Neymar, Messi, and Mbappé looking extremely sharp.

This weekend PSG has a chance to win a bit of silverware when they take on Nantes in the French Super Cup final to open the French league season. For PSG it would be the start of a season that will only be deemed successful with a UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Neymar will be the key figures of a PSG squad looking to break the mold when it comes to the UEFA Champions League. They will also be getting ready for the FIFA World Cup in late November.

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are not made for the NBA

Both Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are hard at work in preseason but took the time to show off their basketball skills. To say that not many NBA teams will sign them is an understatement. Both soccer superstars were simply airballing their shots, captured by PSG’s social media team.

The reactions by fans on the video were humorous as some stated, “yeah they should just stick to soccer”. Things get deadly serious for PSG quick as the French league kicks off on August 6th, but the club’s true goal is to win the UEFA Champions League and to get more out of Lionel Messi.