Kylian Mbappe finished off a fantastic play in which Lionel Messi and Neymar were involved before the Frenchman put PSG momentarily in front against Manchester City in a huge Champions League clash. Check out the video of the goal here.

Watch Mbappe's goal for PSG against Man City in the Champions League

Video of the goal for US viewers:

Video of the goal for UK viewers: