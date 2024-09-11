The reason Inter Miami sent five of Lionel Messi’s teammates to a beach cleanup

Some of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammates drew attention with their off-field efforts by participating in a public service event.

While comfortably leading the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami players grabbed attention for their off-field activities by taking part in a public service event. On Friday, September 6, five players from Lionel Messi‘s team took part in a beach cleanup at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach.

Among those involved were Marcelo Weigandt, Yannick Bright, Robert Taylor, Lawson Sunderland, and Ryan Sailor. The beach cleanup was part of a collaboration with Fracht Group, aimed at “protecting the environment” and “eliminating plastic waste to create a cleaner, healthier planet.”

The initiative focused on collecting microplastics, especially to protect animals such as turtles, fish, and birds, who could eat the plastic. Weigandt spoke about the event, saying, “For me, it’s great to contribute and showcase the other side of a player—we always want to help improve our community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We came out here trying to make a difference and clean up our oceans a little bit. Living in Miami the beach is a big part of where we are and the debris doesn’t only affect the animals and everything out there, it affects us too. So it’s a win-win really,” said Sailor too.

Inter Miami’s players during the beach cleanup (Inter Miami)

Advertisement

This isn’t Inter Miami‘s first time participating in such an initiative. Back in February, a similar beach cleanup took place at the same park, with players like DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, and David Ruiz joining the effort.

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s strong run in MLS

Gerardo Martino’s team has been dominant this MLS season. Currently, they sit atop their division with 59 points, thanks to 18 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses over 27 matches. So far, they’ve scored 62 goals and conceded 40.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi injury update: Return date reportedly set for Inter Miami star

Their next match is set for Saturday, September 14, when the Herons will host Philadelphia at Chase Stadium. Messi is set to make his return at the match, after not playing since the 2024 Copa America final.