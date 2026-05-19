Arsenal win Premier League before Champions League final: How many English teams have achieved ‘the double’?

Arsenal were crowned champions of the 2025–26 Premier League season and will also look to win the Champions League.

Arsenal were finally crowned champions of the 2025–26 Premier League after Manchester City’s tie with Bournemouth. Now, they will look to join the select group made up of Liverpool, Manchester United, and City themselves as the only English teams to win both the domestic league and the Champions League in the same season.

Liverpool were the first of those three clubs to achieve such a feat. In the 1976/77 season, under the leadership of Bob Paisley, they became the first club to accomplish it. The same milestone was repeated seven years later during the 1983/84 season.

Manchester United, a European giant, also joined this list, though much more recently. With Alex Ferguson as their leading figure, they managed to win the double in the 1998/99 and 2007/08 seasons.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola, who is reportedly set to leave Manchester City after this season, previously guided the club to the highest level a few years ago. It was during the 2022–23 season that the Citizens secured both titles.

Rio Ferdinand of Manchester United and team mate Ryan Giggs.

Arsenal seek the double

The highly anticipated 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The showpiece match will be hosted at the impressive Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, where French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain will clash with English side Arsenal for European football’s ultimate prize.

Advertisement

The team led by Mikel Arteta will play in this stage for the second time in its history. The first and only previous occasion came in the 2005–06 season, when the Gunners lost 2–1 to FC Barcelona at the Stade de France. Arsenal will now be looking to join the list of undefeated UEFA Champions League winners.