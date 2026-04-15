Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE: The second half is underway! (2-3) 2026 UEFA Champions League QF second leg

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, following their 2-1 victory over the Spaniards at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With the aggregate lead in their favor, Bayern Munich will look to finish the job in front of their home fans in Germany and secure a spot in the semifinals to face PSG.

However, they can take nothing for granted, as Real Madrid know better than any other team what it means to play under pressure and overturn difficult results. In fact, in the 2024 semifinals, the Spanish side achieved a miraculous qualification for the final against Bayern after turning the game around with goals in the 88th and 91st minutes.