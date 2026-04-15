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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE: The second half is underway! (2-3) 2026 UEFA Champions League QF second leg

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid face off in a crucial 2026 UEFA Champions League QF second-leg encounter. Stay here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this massive match!

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid and Luis Diaz of FC Bayern Munich.
© Getty ImagesTrent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid and Luis Diaz of FC Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, following their 2-1 victory over the Spaniards at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With the aggregate lead in their favor, Bayern Munich will look to finish the job in front of their home fans in Germany and secure a spot in the semifinals to face PSG.

However, they can take nothing for granted, as Real Madrid know better than any other team what it means to play under pressure and overturn difficult results. In fact, in the 2024 semifinals, the Spanish side achieved a miraculous qualification for the final against Bayern after turning the game around with goals in the 88th and 91st minutes.

46'- Modification in Bayern (2-3)

Josip Stanisic was repleaced by Alphonso Davies.

The second half is underway!

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are already playing the second half!

First half summary

An unpredictable first half unfolded at the Allianz Arena. It all began in the opening minute when Arda Guler scored the first goal of the match following a massive error by Manuel Neuer, leveling the aggregate score at 3-3. However, Bayern Munich quickly regained the overall lead just six minutes later through an Aleksandar Pavlovic header.

As the tempo of the match slowed, Guler struck again to level the series, silencing the Allianz Arena with a spectacular free kick. But Bayern responded immediately, equalizing the game to once again take the lead on aggregate.

Just when it seemed the sides would head into the locker room at 2-2, Kylian Mbappe netted his team’s third goal after a brilliant run, leveling the aggregate score once more and keeping Real Madrid's semifinal hopes fully intact.

Halftime!

The game goes to halftime at Allianz Arena!

42'- GOOOOOAAAAAL OF REAL MADRID!! (2-3)

Kylian Mbappe makes it three for Real Madrid!!

41'- Vinicius hits the crossbar! (2-2)

Vinicius Jr. recorded his first shot of the game as he hit the crossbar!

40'- Yellow card in Real Madrid (2-2)

Eder Militao received a yellow card.

37'- GOOOOOAAAAAL FOR BAYERN MUNICH!!! (2-2)

Harry Kane finds the back of the net to equalize the game!!

34'- Gnabry tries from the distance (1-2)

Serge Gnabry tried from the distance but his effort was easily saved by Lunin.

29'- GOOOOAAAAAL OF REAL MADRID!!! (1-2)

Arda Guler strikes again with a spectacular free kick!!!

26'- Great save by Lunin! (1-1)

Joshua Kimmich unleashed a powerful strike from inside the box and Lunin made a great save!

21- Not much happening (1-1)

Bayern are dominant in possession with 59%, but struggling to create any clear-cut scoring opportunities. Very little is happening in the final third as Real Madrid continue to remain largely invisible.

16'- Real Madrid must wake up (1-1)

Real Madrid continue to struggle with possession, find themselves pinned back in a purely defensive shell. Arbeloa’s squad needs to wake up and find its rhythm if it want to keep its qualification dreams alive.

11'- Bayern dominating at the start (1-1)

Despite conceding a very early goal, Bayern found a way to bounce back and level the match. The Germans are the ones dominating so far, imposing their style of play over Real Madrid.

6'- GOOOOAAAAL OF BAYERN MUNICH!! (1-1)

Aleksandar Pavlovic scores the equalizer!!

1'- GOAAAAL FOR REAL MADRID!!! (0-1)

Arda Guler scores the opener after a huge mistake from Manuel Neuer!!

GAME ON!

The game between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for the Champions League anthem. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Today's referees

Slavko Vincic has been appointed to officiate the clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. He will be joined on the field by Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Tomaz Klancnik (SVN)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Andraz Kovacic (SVN)
  • Fourth official: David Smajc (SVN)
  • VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Allianz Arena!

Real Madrid's scenarios for today

Real Madrid face several scenarios for tonight’s clash in Germany. Their only path to keeping their qualification hopes alive is a victory; if they win by a single goal, the match will head into extra time, but a win by two or more goals will secure their ticket to the semifinals.

On the other hand, if they draw or lose, Bayern Munich will be the one to face PSG in the semifinals, as the aggregate score remains in their favor following their 2-1 win in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing for Madrid?

Thibaut Courtois is not playing today for Real Madrid because he has not fully recovered from a quadriceps injury and is expected to return in late April or early May 2026, depending on his recovery progress.

Bayern Munich lineup confirmed!

Bayern's starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise; Harry Kane.

Real Madrid lineup confirmed!

Real Madrid's starting XI: Andriy Lunin; Trent-Alexander Arnold, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid will get underway at the Allianz Arena at 3:00 PM (ET).

DAZN will be the primary option to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in the USA. The others options to enjoy the game are: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League!

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League. Today, Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals, after securing a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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