Where to watch Santos vs São Paulo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Santos play against São Paulo in Matchday 1 of the Brasileirao 2026. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Vitinho of Corinthians
Santos and São Paulo will face each other in the Matchday 1 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Santos vs São Paulo live in the USA on Fanatiz]

Santos opened the 2026 campaign on the wrong foot, falling 4-2 to Chapecoense in a result that highlighted defensive issues for a club aiming far higher this season after spending 2025 battling relegation.

Now looking to reset, Santos will lean on star forward Neymar Jr. to spark a response against São Paulo, a rival riding early momentum after a statement 2-1 win over Flamengo in its opener and seeking to keep the pressure on with a second straight victory.

When will the Santos vs São Paulo match be played?

Santos take on São Paulo in a Matchday 1 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Wednesday, February 4. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Santos vs São Paulo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Santos vs São Paulo in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and São Paulo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.

