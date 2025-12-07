Neymar breaks silence on his future after avoiding relegation with Santos

Neymar and Santos accomplished what seemed impossible in Brazil. Following the 3-0 home victory against Cruzeiro, the two-time world champion club avoided relegation. After the game, Neymar showcased much uncertainty around his future.

“I do not know, really. I don’t know,” Neymar admitted about the next step in his professional career, via Fabrizio Romano. “I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos.”

The home stretch of the Brazilian league certainly took its toll on Neymar and everybody at Santos. Fighting for their lives on every game, the team will now need to take some time off soccer after a stressful campaign. For Neymar, it will be no different.

Neymar’s contract situation

Neymar signed a contract extension in June that keeps him under contract through the end of the 2025 season. However, that time is finally emerging on the horizon, and a decision must be made by Neymar and Santos. Needless to say, the club would like nothing more than to keep its homegrown star around. It seems the final say is in Neymar’s hands, and he will make the best decision for him and his family.

If he were to stay with the club that took him in at a very young age, he would compete in the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana during the 2026 campaign, as Santos will vie to add yet another trophy that is currently missing from its cabinet.

Neymar’s impact on Santos

In the 2025 Brasileirão Série A, Neymar scored eight goals and recorded one assist. Injuries and setbacks hindered his overall production, but the star still stepped up when his team needed him the most. In the second-to-last week of the season, Neymar scored a hat trick as Santos defeated Juventude 3–0 to climb out of the relegation spots in the standings.

It wasn’t always pretty, but in the end Neymar and Santos got it done. Now, fans hope he will stay to compete for silverware rather than be in the battle for relegation again.