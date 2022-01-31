Vietnam take on China at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi for the Third Round of the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Vietnam vs China: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Vietnam and China meet in the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. The home team no longer has anything to fight for. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Vietnam are eliminated from the qualifiers, they couldn't win a single game, not even draw a game, seven losses in total. Their most recent game for Vietnam was a 0-4 against Australia.

China is in a bad situation to play in Qatar 2022, they need to win all three remaining games on the schedule and score at least 8-9 goals to have more goals than Australia, plus the Chinese must expect Australia to lose all of their remaining games.

Vietnam vs China: Date

Vietnam and China play for the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Tuesday, February 1 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. The visitors are in one of the worst possible situations but hope is the last thing lost when a nation wants to play in the World Cup.

Vietnam vs China: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Vietnam vs China at the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Vietnam and China at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Thursday, February 1, for the Third Round will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+

