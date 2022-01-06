Villarreal and Atletico Madrid will clash off at Estadio de la Ceramica in the 20th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 20 of La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal will clash with Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on the Matchday 20 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their jubilee 70th La Liga meeting. Interestingly, Atletico de Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 14 occasions so far; Villarreal have grabbed a triumph 13 times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 29, 2021, when the Colchoneros snatched a late 2-2 thriller draw at home in Madrid in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 20 game between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid on the 20th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.