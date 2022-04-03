Villarreal will face Bayern Munich at the El Madrigal for the first leg the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Villarreal and Bayern will face each other at El Madrigal for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The "Submarino Amarillo" come from giving one of the great surprises of the round of 16 of this UEFA Champions League, by eliminating Juventus, beating them in Italy 3-0. Villarreal showed that, although they are one of the underdogs in this UCL, they can surprise bigger rivals, and of course they will try to do the same with Bayern.

In the case of the Germans, they reached the quarterfinals of this edition of the Champions League very comfortably, first winning all the games in the group stage. They then had a first game in which they drew 1-1 with Salzburg, suggesting that the series could be tougher than anticipated, however, the 7-1 victory in the second leg made this a much easier series. . In any case, the Germans know that this series will not be so simple.

Villarreal vs Bayern: Date

This first leg game of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between Villarreal and Bayern will take place at the El Madrigal will be played on Wednesday, April 6 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Villarreal vs Bayern: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to Villarreal vs Bayern

The game that Villarreal and Bayern will play for the first leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and in if you are in Canada you watch it on DAZN. Other options: TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Galavision.

