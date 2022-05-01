Liverpool will visit Villarreal in what will be in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here, take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

Villarreal and Liverpool will play at the “El Madrigal” the Game 2 of these semi-finals of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you will find the lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

Liverpool complied with logic and beat Villarreal 2-0 at home in Game 1, a result that really fell short as the “Reds” could have scored a lot more goals, especially in the second half. Now they will go in search of ensuring their place in the final, although obviously trying not to be overconfident.

In the case of Villarreal, they know that it will be really difficult, but also that the 2-0 gives them some hope, especially after a game in which they could perfectly have conceded many more goals. The counterattack tactic, which has given them such good results so far, might not work considering they need 2 goals to level the series, so it will be interesting to see what Coach Emery will prepare.

Villarreal probable lineup

Arnaut Danjuma was ruled out in the defeat of Alavés due to discomfort, which adds to the losses of Alberto Moreno and Yeremi Pino still absent. Gerard Moreno remains a big doubt, although Francis Coquelin and Raul Albiol are expected to be fine for the second leg.

Villarreal possible starting XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Capoue, Coquelin, Parejo; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Dia.

Liverpool probable lineup

Klopp took care of several of his best players against Newcastle, so that they arrive rested for the game against Villarreal. Everything seems to indicate that the coach would repeat the same team that last Wednesday beat the "Yellow Submarine" 2-0.

Liverpool possible starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

