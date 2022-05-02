Villarreal will host Liverpool on Tuesday, May 3, in what will be the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool, after beating Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of these UEFA Champions League semi-finals, want to close the series and reach the final. They know that the series is still open, since the 2-0, although it is a good result, still gives hope to the "Yellow Submarine". However, they are confident in their attacking power, the same as if it had appeared in all its splendor in the game at Anfield, they would surely have scored many more goals, especially in the second half, where they had a clear superiority.

The locals, although aware of how difficult it will be to beat the "Reds", obtained a 2-0 against that gives them hope of reversing the series in their favor (especially considering that it could have been much worse). It will be interesting to see what coach Emery will prepare, as Villarreal's usual counter-attacking play is of little use to a team forced to win by two goals difference.

Villarreal vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: El Madrigal, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

With Villarreal normally qualifying for the Europa League, while Liverpool for the Champions League, it's no surprise that there aren't too many clashes between these two rivals. Before last week's game that Liverpool won 2-0 in England, only two games were recorded, which were one win each.

This precedent was also in a semifinal but in this case the Europa League 2015/2016. A week later, on Thursday, April 28, 2016, Villarreal beat the "Reds" 1-0 at home, while on Thursday, May 5, 2016, Liverpool won 3-0 at Anfield, which allowed them to reach the final of that edition. . at the end of that edition.

Villarreal vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesar: Liverpool are the favorites with -145 odds, while Villarreal have +390. A tie would finish in a +290 payout.

Caesar Villarreal +390 Tie +290 Villarreal -145

