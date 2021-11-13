Wales and Belgium will meet at the Cardiff City Stadium in a match for the 10th round of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Unfortunately for Wales, there's no chance for them to reach Belgium in the Group E standings. Gareth Bale and company are in second place with 14 points, while the national team coached by Roberto Martinez tops the table with 19 points.

Wales come from a convincing 5-1 victory over Belarus to extend their winning streak to two games in the tournament. Belgium lost in the UEFA Nations League third-place playoff to Italy, but are unstoppable in the World Cup Qualifiers. The recen 3-1 win over Estonia was their fifth victory in a row in the tournament.

Wales vs Belgium: Date

Wales and Belgium will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff. Last time they met, Belgium won 3-1 with goals scored by Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. Harry Wilson pulled one back for Wales.

Wales vs Belgium: Time by State in the US

ET: 2.45 PM

CT: 1.45 PM

MT: 12.45 PM

PT: 11.45 AM

TV channel in the US for Wales vs Belgium

The game to be played at the Cardiff City Stadium between Wales and Belgium on Matchday 10 of the European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on ESPN2, TUDN App, TUDN.com.