The Netherlands will visit Wales in a game valid for Matchday 2 of Group A4 of the UEFA Nations League.

Wales will host the Netherlands in what will be Matchday 2 of Group A4 of this UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The first game of the premises in this UEFA Nations League was not too promising. They were defeated by Poland 2-1 after leading 1-0. However, the good news came on Sunday June 6 when, thanks to the 1-0 victory against Ukraine, Wales will once again play in a World Cup.

In the case of the Netherlands, they started in the best way by winning their Matchday 1 game against Belgium, who were together with them the main candidates to win this group, being very forceful (it was 4-1 at the King Baudouin Stadium). Now they want to extend this good run against Wales who are inspired by their recent qualification for the World Cup.

Wales vs Netherlands: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Wales and Netherlands that will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, will be played on Wednesday, June 8 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Wales vs Netherlands: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Wales vs Netherlands

Wales and Netherlands will play this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game on Wednesday, June 8 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and on DAZN in Canada. Other option: ViX.

