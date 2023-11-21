On the grounds of Cardiff City Stadium, two footballing nations with rich histories and passionate fan bases will face off in a battle of pride and determination. Wales, the valiant Dragons, will take on Turkey, the Crescent Stars, in a crucial qualifying game for the UEFA UEFA 2024.
Wales know that this game does not have much importance for them because now they will depend on the Nations League Play-offs. During the group stage qualifiers for direct classification they had a record of 3-2-2 and 11 points.
Turkey are already qualified for the 2024 UEFA Euro, they were lethal during the group stage and even though Croatia were favorites, the Turks won five games and so far have 16 points, three points more than Croatia.
Wales vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time
Wales and Turkey play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 21 at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff. On the pitch, expect a clash of styles, with Wales’s physicality and aerial prowess countered by Turkey’s technical brilliance and quick-paced transitions. The battle for midfield supremacy will be pivotal, with both teams relying on their playmakers to orchestrate their attacks and dictate the tempo of the game.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM November 22
Germany: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM November 22
Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 22
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Turkey: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 22
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 22
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM November 22
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Wales vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3, DirecTV GO
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, BBC iPlayer, S4C, Premier Player HD
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Sportklub 7, Arena 2 Premium
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, BBC iPlayer, S4C, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App