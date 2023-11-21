Wales vs Turkey: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

On the grounds of Cardiff City Stadium, two footballing nations with rich histories and passionate fan bases will face off in a battle of pride and determination. Wales, the valiant Dragons, will take on Turkey, the Crescent Stars, in a crucial qualifying game for the UEFA UEFA 2024.

[Watch Wales vs Turkey online free in the US on Fubo]

Wales know that this game does not have much importance for them because now they will depend on the Nations League Play-offs. During the group stage qualifiers for direct classification they had a record of 3-2-2 and 11 points.

Turkey are already qualified for the 2024 UEFA Euro, they were lethal during the group stage and even though Croatia were favorites, the Turks won five games and so far have 16 points, three points more than Croatia.

Wales vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time

Wales and Turkey play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 21 at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff. On the pitch, expect a clash of styles, with Wales’s physicality and aerial prowess countered by Turkey’s technical brilliance and quick-paced transitions. The battle for midfield supremacy will be pivotal, with both teams relying on their playmakers to orchestrate their attacks and dictate the tempo of the game.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 22

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 22

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 22

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 22

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 22

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 22

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Wales vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3, DirecTV GO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, BBC iPlayer, S4C, Premier Player HD

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 7, Arena 2 Premium

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, BBC iPlayer, S4C, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App