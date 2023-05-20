The FIFA U-20 World Cup is one of the most important events of the year in soccer. The 23rd edition of the tournament will have 24 countries competing to hoist the trophy from May 20 to June 11.

This a major opportunity for young players and, maybe, get a big contract in one of Europe’s powerhouses next season. It’s important to remember that Indonesia was set to host the tournament, but, after protesting Israel’s participation, FIFA took the historic decision of leaving them out.

As consequence, Argentina emerged as the new host nation just a few months after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out how to watch the opening ceremony of the event.

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023: How to watch the opening ceremony free in the US?

The opening ceremony of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be available to watch on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options if you don’t want to miss the event in the United States are Fox Sports and Telemundo.

The ceremony would be held between the first two games of the tournament scheduled for today at Santiago del Estero: Guatemala vs New Zealand and Argentina vs Uzbekistan. The starting time for the major event would be around 4PM (ET).