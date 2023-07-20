Watch Austin FC vs Mazatlan online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Leagues Cup

The 2023 Leagues Cup will have every team from both leagues competing. Matchday 1 is going to include Austin FC meeting Mazatlan at Q2 Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Austin FC vs Mazatlan online in the US on AppleTV]

Austin FC have a chance to continue their fantastic first steps as a team. Following a great performance last season, they are currently in the sixth place. Something they must utilize on their favor is that each game of the group is taking place at their stadium.

Mazatlan are one of the two Mexican clubs that are part of the group South 1. Joined by Juarez as the third team, they are aiming to finish in the first two places to qualify. They haven’t been in form lately with no wins in three league matchups.

When will Austin FC vs Mazatlan be played?

Austin FC will encounter with Mazatlan on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup this Friday, July 21. The game will be played at Q2 Stadium, in Austin.

Austin FC vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs Mazatlan in the US

The game between Austin FC and Mazatlan on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup will be available to watch or live stream on MLS Pass on Apple TV in the US.