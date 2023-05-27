Boca Juniors and Tigre will face each other in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Tigre online in the US on Fanatiz]

The local Boca Juniors come from winning 1-0 against Argentinos Juniors with a goal converted a few minutes from the end of the game. However, during the week they lost their game against Deportivo Pereira in the Copa Libertadores, which was a hard blow for Jorge Almiron‘s team that now wants to recover.

Their rivals will be Tigre, teams that have been quite irregular, with truly very good games and others with a very low level. With 22 points, they are in 15th place in the standings and of course they are looking to keep getting points to improve their position.

When will Boca Juniors vs Tigre be played?

The Matchday 18 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Tigre be played at the La Bombonera this Sunday, May 28 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Tigre

This Matchday 18 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Tigre will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.