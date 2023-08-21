Bolivar will play against Internacional in what will be the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The major revelation of the 2023 Copa Libertadores unquestionably revolves around Bolivar, a team that has advanced to the top 8 of the tournament despite not initially being favored to secure such a position. They have even achieved historic milestones, notably a victory against Palmeiras and, more recently, the elimination of Atletico Paranaense.

In the forthcoming stage, Bolivar are pitted against another Brazilian squad, one that is considered a strong contender for a spot in the final. Despite contending with some internal issues, Internacional adeptly navigated a formidable challenge in the round of 16, a testament to their ability to confront and overcome formidable opponents, such as River Plate. Now, their objective is to secure a position among the top 4 teams in the tournament.

When will Bolivar vs Internacional be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal between Bolivar and Internacional will be played this Tuesday, August 22 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Bolivar vs Internacional: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Bolivar vs Internacional in the US

This first leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal between Bolivar and Internacional will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.