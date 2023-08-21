Corinthians will receive Estudiantes (LP) in what will be the first leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Corinthians vs Estudiantes free in the US on Fubo]

Estudiantes de La Plata have showcased remarkable solidity throughout the competition. Their dominance was evident in both the round of 32 and the round of 16, where they overcame their opponents with minimal resistance. Undoubtedly, this has positioned them as strong contenders for the championship title.

Nonetheless, they now confront what could be one of their most significant challenges since the commencement of this tournament. Their opponents are none other than Corinthians, who are currently navigating a challenging phase in the Brasileirao. This circumstance has elevated the Copa Sudamericana as their prime opportunity to secure a title.

When will Corinthians vs Estudiantes be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal between Corinthians and Estudiantes will be played this Tuesday, August 22 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Corinthians vs Estudiantes: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Estudiantes in the US

This first leg game of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal between Corinthians and Estudiantes will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.