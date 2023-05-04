Group A of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana will have Botafogo clashing with LDU Quito on Matchday 3. The game will be played at Estádio Nilton Santos, located in Brazil. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Botafogo began the competition with an unexpected tie on the road. However, they have been spotless since then including their appearances in the league. The Brazilians get to this important game with four wins in a row.

LDU Quito are ahead of their most complicated match from the first round. Their advantage is that they already have two victories that put them at the top. The Ecuadorians could make a big step towards their goal if they return from Brazil with a favorable score.

When will Botafogo vs LDU Quito be played?

Botafogo will meet LDU Quito on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana this Thursday, May 4. The game will be played at Estádio Nilton Santos, Brazil.

Botafogo vs LDU Quito: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Botafogo vs LDU Quito in the US

The game between Botafogo and LDU Quito on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS XTRA are the other options.