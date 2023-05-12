CF Montreal will face Toronto FC in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada

It is a special duel and not only because the two Canadian teams face each other, but also because if one of them wins (and of course depending on other results) they could enter the fight to reach the postseason since both have the same amount of points, 12.

On the side of the locals, CF Montreal, they come from a 2-0 victory against Orlando City which has allowed them to get closer to the qualification positions for the postseason. On the Toronto FC side, their Matchday 11 game was a 2-0 loss to New England, a team fighting for the top spots.

When will CF Montreal vs Toronto FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS between CF Montreal and Toronto FC at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal, Canada will be played this Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 PM (ET).

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC

This 2023 MLS game between CF Montreal and Toronto FC will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV. Other options for US: SiriusXM FC.