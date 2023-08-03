Watch Chicago Fire vs Club America online FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup has already started, and now Chicago Fire will receive Club America’s visit. Here’s all the information you need to know to watch this game for free in the US, including TV channel, time, and live streaming.

[Watch Chicago Fire vs Club America FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

Chicago Fire didn’t have an easy path through the Group stage. They ended with four points thanks to the victory against Minnesota and a draw with Puebla, which ended with a win for the Mexican side in penalty shootout.

Whereas Club America, they won their first game of the tournament against St. Louis City with a crushing 4-0 score. However, they were defeated by Columbus Crew in the second match by 4-1.

When will Chicago Fire vs Club America be played?

The Round of 32 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup between Chicago Fire and Club America will be played this Friday, August 4 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Fire vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Club America in the US

This Round of 32 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup between Chicago Fire and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, MLS Pass on Apple TV, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMas.