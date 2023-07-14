Club America will host Puebla in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Puebla online free in the US on Fubo]

Contrary to expectations, Club America have had a disappointing start to the Apertura 2023 season, suffering a loss against FC Juarez (their Matchday 2 game against Queretaro was postponed). Undoubtedly, they are in dire need of a victory to regain their confidence and climb closer to the top of the table.

Their upcoming opponents, Puebla, are also struggling in the competition and desperately require points. They have managed to secure just one point out of a possible six, drawing with Tigres on Matchday 1 and losing to Santos Laguna on Matchday 2. This match will be a clash between two teams in need of a turnaround in their fortunes.

When will Club America vs Puebla be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Club America and Puebla will be played this Saturday, July 15 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Puebla

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Club America and Puebla will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.