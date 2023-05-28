Club Leon and LAFC will face each other what will be the first leg of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club Leon vs LAFC online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the first game of a final that promises to be very intense. On the one hand there will be Club Leon, a team that has been a disappointment in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX , since they lost the first game of the Requalification against Atletico San Luis, leaving very soon out of the competition.

However, in this Concacaf Champions League they have become very strong, reaching the final, although they will not have an easy final since their rivals will be Los Angeles FC, the last MLS champions, and one of the best in the current season of the American League. It is undoubtedly a very promising final.

When will Club Leon vs LAFC be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League final between Club Leon and LAFC the Estadio Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico will take place this Wednesday, May 31 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Club Leon vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs LAFC

This game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League final between Club Leon and LAFC can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.