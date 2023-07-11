Colo Colo and America Mineiro meet today in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile. The home team did everything possible to get to this stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Colo Colo had no luck during the Copa Libertadores, they were in the third spot in Group F, now they have to play a playoff game to advance in the Copa Sudamericana knockout stage.

American Mineiro couldn’t win their group even though they had three wins and 10 points that wasn’t enough, they had to settle for the second spot and now they must play for a series to advance to the Round of 16.

When will Colo Colo vs America Mineiro be played?

Colo Colo and America Mineiro play for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday, July 11 at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile. This game is likely to be tight from the start and end with less than two goals.

Colo Colo vs America Mineiro: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Colo Colo vs America Mineiro in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, Colo Colo and America Mineiro at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile on Tuesday, July 11, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.