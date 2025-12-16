Anthony Joshua gets in Jake Paul’s face with massive threat before their fight

Jake Paul will face the toughest challenge of his boxing career this Friday. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to take on Anthony Joshua, who has added extra spice to the matchup by issuing a direct, face-to-face warning about what Paul should expect inside the ring.

On Friday, Joshua will return to boxing after a year away from competition. He will do so against Jake Paul, a fighter he does not underestimate and one he is determined to defeat by any means necessary.

“I think Jake is someone where I’ve got to beat him mentally, because he’s a mental person,” Anthony Joshua said in during a face-to-face talk with Paul for Most Valuable Promotions. “If I can break his soul, and I can break his mentality, then I’ve broken Jake. That’s why I say I’ve got to take his soul. It’s not just physical, I’ve got to take your soul in the ring.

“I’ve just seen in fights where I can see someone’s, let’s call it energy, frequency, leaving their body. That’s what my goal is: to do the same to you. You have that instinct. You can see it when you’re fighting. You can just see a small glimmer of someone that’s just about to start fading, and then you just keep exploiting that, keep exploiting that, keep exploiting that until some people give up.”

Anthony Joshua faces an intriguing challenge

Anthony Joshua has enjoyed a remarkable career, winning multiple world titles and capturing an Olympic gold medal at the London 2012 Games. Now, he faces a matchup that could have a significant impact on the next chapter of his career.

Jake Paul has worked to establish himself as a legitimate boxer, though he continues to carry the label of a YouTuber-turned-fighter. A victory over Joshua would go a long way toward changing that perception.

According to oddsmakers, Joshua enters the bout as the clear favorite. His size, experience, and résumé all support that assessment, which is why a loss would send shockwaves throughout the boxing world.

Joshua has repeatedly emphasized that he is taking this fight extremely seriously—just as Paul is. All signs point to an intriguing showdown, with an outcome that could prove pivotal for both fighters’ careers.