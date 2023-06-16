Watch Colombia vs Iraq online in the US and Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Friendly games provide a wide range of possibilities in the potential matchups. That’s why Colombia are going to play Iraq at Estadio Mestalla. Learn about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Colombia aren’t preparing for any competition in particular. The South American qualifiers are still months away, but the possibility of having the players together is great for Nestor Lorenzo. They have been coached by him for six games of this caliber, with four wins and two ties.

Iraq can use this window to get back together as a team after a long period. They haven’t played a competitive game since March, so having a good opponent on the other side should be a good trial. Their last time on the field had them losing to Russia 2-0.

When will Colombia vs Iraq be played?

Colombia will meet Iraq in a 2023 friendly game this Friday, June 16. The game will be played at Estadio Mestalla, in Valencia, Spain.

Colombia vs Iraq: Time by State in the US and Canada

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Iraq in the US and Canada

The 2023 friendly game between Colombia and Iraq will be available to watch or live stream on Fanatiz PPV in the US and Canada.