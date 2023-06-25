Watch Costa Rica vs Panama online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica and Panama meet in the 2023 Gold Cup. This game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The Ticos are favorites to go far in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Costa Rica vs Panama online free in the US on Fubo]

Costa Rica want to repeat the same results of their performance at the 2021 Gold Cup where they won three group stage games to finally advance to the knockout stage as favorites.

Panama could not play in the knockout stage of the last Gold Cup’s edition, they could barely win a group stage game against Grenada.

When will Costa Rica vs Panama be played?

Costa Rica and Panama play for the 2023 Gold Cup on Monday, June 26 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The Panamanians want to avoid losing games so early in the tournament.

Costa Rica vs Panama: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Panama in the US

This game for the 2023 Gold Cup, Costa Rica and Panama at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, June 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Univision NOW.