Cruz Azul will receive Toluca in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is a clash between two teams that failed to secure a win in their respective debuts. Toluca, the visiting team, had a disappointing draw against Necaxa. Despite dominating ball possession with 71%, they only managed to produce 3 shots on goal. These numbers certainly left their fans unsatisfied.

Nevertheless, Toluca’s debut was comparatively better than that of their opponents in this Matchday. The home team, Cruz Azul, were convincingly outplayed by Atlas, resulting in a 2-0 defeat. Now, both teams will be determined to secure their first victory of the championship in this upcoming encounter.

When will Cruz Azul vs Toluca be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Cruz Azul and Toluca will be played this Saturday, July 8 at 7:50 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:50 PM

CT: 6:50 PM

MT: 5:50 PM

PT: 4:50 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Cruz Azul and Toluca will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX+.