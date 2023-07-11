Watch Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Daniil Medvedev will play against Christopher Eubanks for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks online free in the US on Fubo]

Christopher Eubanks caused one of the biggest surprises in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2023. Despite his previous victory against Cameron Norris, who is ranked number 12 in the world, Eubanks‘ outstanding performance against Stephanos Tsitsipas was truly unexpected.

Now that he has showcased his abilities, Eubanks aims to achieve even more by defeating another top contender. Daniil Medvedev has had a smooth journey to the quarterfinals, winning all of his matches with relative ease. However, he will now face with his toughest challenge.

When will Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Daniil Medvedev and Christopher Eubanks take place this Wednesday, July 12 at 9:15 AM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:15 AM

CT: 8:15 AM

MT: 7:15 AM

PT: 6:15 AM

How to watch Daniil Medvedev and Christopher Eubanks

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Daniil Medvedev and Christopher Eubanks can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.