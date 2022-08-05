Chelsea will visit Everton at Goodison Park in a match for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in Canada.

Chelsea will start their new season when they visit Everton at Goodison Park for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Here you will find everything there is to know about this English league game, such as the date, kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online free. If you are in Canada, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

The Blues coached by Thomas Tuchel finished in third place last season, 18 points behind second-placed Liverpool and 19 behind champions Manchester City. Chelsea know they need a perfect campaign to fight for the Premier League title this season.

Frank Lampard's Everton struggled last season and finished just four points above the relegations spots. With the beggining of the new season, Everton will try to be strong at home and start their campaign with a win against one of the candidates for the title.

Everton vs Chelsea: Date

The match between Everton and Chelsea for Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be played at Goodison Park in London on Saturday, August 6.

Everton vs Chelsea: Kick-off time in Canada

PDT: 9:30 AM

MDT: 10:30 AM

CDT: 11:30 AM

EDT: 12:30 PM

ADT: 1:30 PM

NDT: 2:00 PM

Everton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Canada

The Everton vs Chelsea match for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be broadcast in Canada by FuboTV (free trial).