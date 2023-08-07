Fluminense receive Argentinos Juniors in what will be the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

As anticipated, the initial match in this series between the two rivals proved to be highly challenging and evenly matched. Ultimately, the outcome favored Fluminense, not solely due to securing a draw, which allows them to settle matters on their home turf, but also because they achieved this almost at the conclusion of the game.

In the 87th minute, Xavier equalized the score at 1-1, providing the Brazilians with a greater sense of reassurance heading into the second leg. However, they must exercise caution against becoming overly confident. Argentinos Juniors have demonstrated their capability to thrive in adverse situations, and despite being considered the underdogs, they possess the potential to present a significant challenge.

When will Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors will be played this Tuesday, August 8 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.