Deportivo Pereira will visit Independiente del Valle in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Pereira online FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most interesting games that this round of 16 will have, particularly following the first-leg showdown. In that initial match, despite having less ball possession, Deportivo Pereira capitalized on their home advantage, securing a 1-0 victory. This result offers them a degree of reassurance, though it falls short of guaranteeing anything substantial.

The situation remains uncertain, especially considering the prowess demonstrated by Independiente del Valle—a formidable team, particularly when playing on their home turf. The venue for the decisive clash is where the series will be determined. While the need to overturn the 1-0 result from the first game is apparent, the margin isn’t insurmountable.

When will Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Pereira be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Independiente del Valle and Deportivo Pereira will be played this Wednesday, August 9 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Pereira: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Deportivo Pereira in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Independiente del Valle and Deportivo Pereira will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.